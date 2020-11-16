Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

President of Fujitsu subsidiary arrested over fatal car accident

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested the president of a subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after he fatally struck an 83-year-old man while exiting a parking lot.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Itabashi Ward. Fuji TV reported that Toshikimi Hanaoka, 59, the president of Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd, was turning left out of the parking lot of a shopping complex when he hit Yoshiei Kagami who was on a sidewalk.

Kagami was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said Hanaoka, who lives in Yokohama, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t see Kagami.

