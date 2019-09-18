Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Principal, another man arrested for allegedly paying for sex with teenage boy

YOKOHAMA

Two men including a 58-year-old principal of an elementary school have been arrested for allegedly paying for sex with a high school boy in March, police said.

Koichi Miyajima, the principal of an elementary school in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, and Katsuhiro Kohashi, a 37-year-old company employee in the city of Kawasaki near Tokyo, are suspected of engaging in an indecent act with a 17-year-old student at a hotel in Osaka on March 23 in exchange for 50,000 yen which they allegedly paid later.

The two came to know the boy separately through a video distribution website last year. Since last fall, the two men and the boy had all been in contact with each other via a membership social networking site.

They have admitted to the charge, with Miyajima saying he could not contain his sexual desire and that he thought indulging it would be all right if the act had not been discovered, according to the police.

The two suspects paid the money to the boy through the Line Pay online settlement service.

In July, the police raided Miyajima's home in Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, on suspicion of asking a junior high school boy to send indecent photos.

Data found on Miyajima's smartphone enabled police to build the March prostitution case involving the two men.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

This kinda stuff goes on all the time with teachers/staff and students. Disgusting and will be quickly swept under the rug.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

