Prison officer arrested in Wakayama for stealing inmate's ring, worth ¥700,000

Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old a prison officer at Shizuoka Prison on suspicion of stealing an inmate's ring that was kept at the prison.

Police said Akio Honda has admitted to the allegation, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Honda is accused of stealing the ring (worth 700,000 yen) that was kept in a safe at Wakayama Prison between October 23 last year and February 27 this year. The suspect was working as an investigator at Wakayama Prison at the time.

When the inmate was released, the ring was found to be missing during the process of returning his belongings.

© Japan Today