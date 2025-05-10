 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prison officer arrested in Wakayama for stealing inmate's ring, worth ¥700,000

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old a prison officer at Shizuoka Prison on suspicion of stealing an inmate's ring that was kept at the prison.

Police said Akio Honda has admitted to the allegation, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Police said Honda is accused of stealing the ring (worth 700,000 yen) that was kept in a safe at Wakayama Prison between October 23 last year and February 27 this year. The suspect was working as an investigator at Wakayama Prison at the time.

When the inmate was released, the ring was found to be missing during the process of returning his belongings.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog