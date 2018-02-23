Prison term upheld for psychiatrist for fatal seizure-caused car crash

The Tokyo High Court upheld Thursday a lower court ruling that sentenced a psychiatrist to five years in prison for killing a woman and injuring four others in a 2015 epilepsy-caused car crash on a street near Ikebukuro Station.
The court dismissed an appeal by 56-year-old Shoichiro Kaneko, with Presiding Judge Kazuyuki Okuma saying, "The defendant deserves severe blame for having his driver's license renewed without declaring his chronic illness, despite having been warned about it by his doctor, and continuing to drive a car."
According to the ruling, Kaneko lost consciousness while driving out of an underground parking lot and his car plowed into pedestrians and ran across a sidewalk into a storefront on Aug. 16, 2015.
The incident resulted into the death of a 41-year-old pharmacist, Toshiko Ebata, while severely injuring four others.
The Tokyo District Court gave Kaneko the five-year sentence last June.
During his trial at the district court in January last year, the defense argued that Kaneko had taken prescribed medications and there was no indication he would have a seizure.
The district court dismissed the argument, saying the defendant drove for 147 kilometers earlier that day and that as a psychiatrist should have had knowledge of a causal relationship between fatigue and seizure.© KYODO
Michael Jackson
Was there proof that he was having a seizure or did he just tell everyone that?
Michael Jackson
How do we know he didn't just hit the gas instead of the break like so many people do?
Nick in Japan
Have to agree with the courts on this one. Driving with a chronic illness is like driving drunk or stoned.
sir_bentley28
So how is this different from those old people who were told that they were too old to drive but drove any way and caused accidents resulting in death? They don't face any jail time at all or at least we don't hear anything about it. These laws seem to change to fit certain situations.
dcog9065
I don't agree with this verdict. I definitely don't think this a criminal offence for the psychiatrist and should at most be a civil penalty.
This will put a chilling effect on how psychiatrists medicate everyone in future as they now know they can be held personally responsible for other peoples' actions. Very poor decision to say the least
Magnus Roe
It's different because it's not illegal to drive just because you're old but to hide a diagnosis is.
You are mixing up the case, the psychiatrist didn't medicate anyone but himself and he was the one who plowed into the store.