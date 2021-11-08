Prisoner dies after apparently hanging himself in cell

Kagawa Prefectural Police are investigating the death of a male prisoner who was found hanging in a solitary cell in Takamatsu Prison on Saturday.

Police and prison authorities believe the man, in his 40s, committed suicide, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to prison officials, the inmate was hanging from a wash-basin faucet with three towels tied together inside his cell.

The prisoner was found at around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he died at 10:20 p.m. The cause of death was hypoxic encephalopathy, a result of insufficient oxygen or blood flow to the brain.

A guard was making his rounds and saw no abnormalities 50 minutes before the inmate was found hanging.

