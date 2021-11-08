Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prisoner dies after apparently hanging himself in cell

0 Comments
KAGAWA

Kagawa Prefectural Police are investigating the death of a male prisoner who was found hanging in a solitary cell in Takamatsu Prison on Saturday.

Police and prison authorities believe the man, in his 40s, committed suicide, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to prison officials, the inmate was hanging from a wash-basin faucet with three towels tied together inside his cell.

The prisoner was found at around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he died at 10:20 p.m. The cause of death was hypoxic encephalopathy, a result of insufficient oxygen or blood flow to the brain.

A guard was making his rounds and saw no abnormalities 50 minutes before the inmate was found hanging.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog