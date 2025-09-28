Private tutor arrested for allegedly committing indecent acts on girl he was teaching

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old private tutor on suspicion of committing indecent acts on a girl under the age of 16 whom he was tutoring.

Police said the tutor, Mayo Mitani, has partially denied the allegation.

According to police, Mitani allegedly touched the girl's breasts, grabbed her hand and forced her to touch his lower body while tutoring her at her home on the night of Sept 23, NHK reported.

The girl told her mother and she contacted police.

Police said Mitani admitted he touched the girl’s breasts, but doesn't remember grabbing her hand and forcing her to touch his lower body.

