Pro wrestler arrested for assaulting man in parking lot dispute

Pro wrestler Kenji Abe, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly slammed a man to the ground in a supermarket parking lot in Chigasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Sunday. The physical altercation occurred after a dispute with a 47-year-old man over a parking space, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Abe grabbed the man’s neck with both arms, then pinned him to the ground. The victim suffered minor injuries, including bruises and cuts to his head.

Police said Abe has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got angry after the other man cut in front of him while he was about to enter a vacant space in the parking lot.

© Japan Today