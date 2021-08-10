Immigration agency admits to mistreatment of Sri Lankan before her death

Japan's immigration agency said Tuesday a probe has found that an immigration center in central Japan mistreated a detained Sri Lankan woman who died in March, and it has reprimanded the facility's top officials and supervisors.
The Immigration Services Agency of Japan's final report on developments leading to the death of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, said the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture failed to provide appropriate medical care for her, though the probe could not determine the cause of her death.
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa apologized for the Nagoya facility's treatment of Wishma that resulted in her death and pledged to reform the country's immigration services.
"It's impossible to imagine how lonely, anxious and hopeless she must have felt as her health deteriorated," Kamikawa told a press conference.
Shoko Sasaki, head of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, told a separate press conference, "The Nagoya bureau at that time lacked awareness of its responsibility to ensure the safety of people and respectfully engage with them."
The agency reprimanded the bureau's director and then deputy director as well as two supervisors overseeing the monitoring of detainees.
"We will take the issues raised (in the report) seriously and do our best to prevent any recurrences," the Nagoya bureau said in a statement.
The agency had set up an investigation team and heard from third-party experts including medical professionals in examining the case of Wishma, who came to Japan in 2017 on a student visa and was taken to the facility in Nagoya in August 2020 after overstaying her visa.
She died on March 6 while in custody after complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms from mid-January. She had applied for, but was refused, provisional release for hospital treatment.
Medical personnel were not available on Saturdays, the day that she died, and staff at the facility did not make an emergency call, according to the report.
The probe has also found Wishma's pleas for medical treatment and an examination by an outside doctor were never reported to managing staff, violating the facility's own rule.
It pointed out that omitting to report such detainee requests for medical treatment was commonplace at immigration facilities, a practice that needs to be rectified.
One immigration officer allegedly mocked Wishma after seeing liquid come out of her nose after she was unable to swallow a drink, while others thought her complaints were exaggerated in order to secure the approval of her temporary release request, according to the probe report.
Following the release of the report, Wishma's younger sister Wayomi, 28, said in a Tokyo press conference that she cannot understand why the immigration authorities denied provisional release for hospital treatment despite Wishma's deteriorating health.
She described the treatment of Wishma at the immigration center as "bullying" and criticized staff at the facility for their misconduct. The sister also expressed dissatisfaction with the report's failure to clarify the cause of Wishma's death.
As Wishma's family, supporters and opposition lawmakers have been demanding the disclosure of the security camera footage of her final days, the immigration agency is set to release it to her family on Thursday, Shoichi Ibusuki, a lawyer for the family, said at the press conference.
Ibusuki said the agency will show only selected parts of the footage exclusively to the family. He added that he has requested the agency release the whole footage which covers nearly two weeks of her life at the immigration center, and to allow a lawyer to attend.
Whether to release the footage of Wishma in detention was a major focus of debate in parliament, the ordinary session of which ended in June, as it deliberated on a bill to revise rules on how to handle foreigners facing deportation, including allowing those who have applied for refugee status more than twice to be deported.
The government withdrew the bill in May following protests over the death of Wishma.© KYODO
Asiaman7
You’d think murder would deserve more than a reprimand. These jokers are still on the payroll!?
Release the video footage of her last days to the public. Show her pleading for medical assistance. Show the guarding mocking her for her inability to swallow as she dies. These are public employees. Show us the murder we paid for.
Disillusioned
Reprimanded? They should be facing man slaughter charges!
Fiddlers
It's time for Japan to set up an independent agency to investigate cases like this as the truth will never come out and no one punished properly if they always investigate themselves.
This time at least they are admitting some responsibility but I guess the facts speak for themselves and too much media attention.
Daninthepan
This is so problematic, where do you begin? The staff needed to be made aware safety and respect were part of their responsibilities? The Immigration Services Agency think this statement would in some way explain or mitigate their department's unforgivable behaviour.
It is just a rehash of the I don't remember what happened when I murdered her so please be lenient on me defence that we so often hear from murderers in Japan.
Bizarre that someone in PR would think this was an acceptable thing to say.
Kenny
According to my experience it’s not only in the immigration that she was denied medical treatment . It happens to me sometimes that my kid was denied normal treatment due to been a weekend . Not matter what happens the doctors here in Japan need a holiday during a weekend . Then why be a doctor if they can’t save life’s. This is Japan….
Alan Harrison
Her family should sue.
paddletime
they should all have been fired, no excuses this is sad and pathetic, come on Japan get out of the stone age
Open-minded
How many nationalist and less educated people are running these facilities?
If I was her family, I would feel insulted that no one is substantially punished. What is a reprimand?
Mark
Democracy at work, thank you for reaching a conclusion, now I hope that the victims family and supporters can move forward.
I also hope that Japan will learn and make the needed changes to insure that others like her are either send back to their countries or legally processed and released.
P. Smith
This is an amazing admission of negligence. Her family should sue.
We’ll have posters here soon enough telling us it was the victim’s fault. It’s foul, but always happens on these threads.
clown world
Typical Japanese response. Oh, let the officials involved bow and say "so sorry" and let them get away with MURDER!
Mark
"It's impossible to imagine how lonely, anxious and hopeless she must have felt as her health deteriorated," Kamikawa told a press conference.""
Hummmmm, Just go and see for yourself!???
Cricky
This is on par with a death camp attitude by the staff. Brutality subjecting this woman to treatment (not of the medical kind) even when she is obviously in a distressed state to the point of death. Who are these psychopaths that are employed by the state? I’d like to see their photos and work history. I pay their wage and I’m really upset about that. It’s so abhorrent I feel sick thinking about any human, any animal being treated like that! Who does that to someone in a civilised society. Not such a civilised society after all.
gogogo
So what rules have changed? Who was fired? What is in place to make sure this doesn't happen again? A reprimand is just a warning!
garymalmgren
Ibusuki said the agency will show only selected parts of the footage exclusively to the family. He added that he has requested the agency release the whole footage which covers nearly two weeks of her life at the immigration center, and to allow a lawyer to attend.
They have had plenty of time for selective editing and to "lose" some sections of the record.
Kumagaijin
Just as I imagined, there were a couple oyaji dinos (mini Sugas) in charge that persistently refused to give their approval for medical attention. Oh, and they're still in charge by the sounds of it.
Spidey
As long as the same people are in charge, nothing good will come of this. However, it is very difficult to lay the blame on just those individuals at the immigration center. Japanese society and culture as a whole must also share the blame. Until this country changes its perspective and continues to live in the ancient past, expect changes to be infrequent and slow.
S
Randy Johnson
Whether people realize it or not, or admit it or not, thr japanese immigration holding facilities are horrible.
Often times I have heard of both mental and physical abuse by the japanese immigration officers mistrwating the non-japanese.
Unfortunately, this negative atmosphere is not uncommon.
oldman_13
I still cannot understand the logic behind withdrawing this bill. This bill would in fact have helped to eliminate those detainees who abuse the system by continuing to file for appeal; each time they appeal, the deportation is put on hold (and they can appeal indefinitely).
With that being said, despite what the haters out there would have you believe, I have always stated that this woman's death was totally preventable and unnecessary, and those responsible needed to be punished for it. So at least this is progress.
Also, her situation also has nothing to do with the way many here absolutely mischaracterize and demonize the Japanese immigration system. Contrary to popular belief, foreigners are NOT randomly snatched from the streets and held indefinitely in limbo. These people are in violation of Japanese immigration laws, as was this unfortunate Sri Lankan lady. And also contrary to popular belief, most of these detainees are not held indefinitely to rot away in some holding cell. Many of them refuse to agree to deportation orders, and stretch the process out with appeals as mentioned above. This is why many of them are detained for years.
Meiyouwenti
It’s sad that a young woman had to end her life like this in detention. Only if she had gone home before her student visa expired, then she would be alive and well with her family in Sri Lanka.
MarkX
For some reason when I read the account of her death, all I could think of was George Floyd, and how both of these people were murdered by people in charge of them. Whether it was keeping a knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes or denying her medical care and mocking her. What a tragic was to die. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy!
Antiquesaving
Now how convenient, cremated before a proper autopsy could be done and especially before the family could try getting an independent autopsy.
This unfortunately has been the government's go to for every event where death of someone be it by a government agency, corruption, negligence, etc...
The no autopsy rules give all agencies and ministries the " we cannot determine 100% the cause of death" from the courts often resulting in little or no justice for the victims.
moonwatcher
When idiots are in charge, people die.
OssanAmerica
Heads absolutely have to roll from top to bottom. Everyone responsible in this chain should be sued for criminal negligence leading to death.
dagon
Japan's immigration agency said Tuesday a probe has found that an immigration center in central Japan mistreated a detained Sri Lankan woman who died in March, and it has reprimanded the facility's top officials and supervisors.
Everyone is familiar to the severity of the reprimands towards malfeasance in business and government right?
They just were responsible for the death of a young woman, it is not like they were in possession of some prohibited botanical substances?
A Derek Chauvin/George Floyd like trial would be very therapeutic for Japanese society.
Antiquesaving
P. SmithToday 07:17 am JST
It didn't take long!
MeiyouwentiToday 07:46 am JST
Yubaru
The people who run these facilities are far from "less educated". They are "kokakomuin" (National Government Employees) the supposedly "elite" of the civil servants in Japan.
And consider this, just about everyone who is a conservative here, is a nationalist in some shape or form. Just because they arent waving the flag around, and praying for the return of the emperor to "god" status, does not change the fact that Japanese, on a whole are nationalists!
HBJ
If a kindergarten teacher mistreated a child and that mistreatment resulted in the child’s death, I very much doubt the teacher would just be reprimanded.
Any immigration official who mistreated this poor woman needs to be properly held accountable for her death.
If the system is fundamentally broken then fix it. If the people working there lack basic humanity and kindness then for goodness sake get rid of them and hire people who understand how to treat people humanely.
Antiquesaving
oldman_13Today 07:46 am JST
Well that is because you cannot understand many things related to other countries.
You also cannot understand things like refugees.
Simple example.
Myanmar coup d'etat:
The Japanese government unlike every other civilised country originally refused the diplomats and staff here status to remain after the elected government they worked for was overthrown by the military and the officials in Myanmar arrested.
Only relenting after international condemnation did Japan grant them 6 months.
Seems many in Japan do not understand the meaning of refugee or fear for one's life in other countries where things are not as safe or clear-cut as in Japan.
Randy Johnson
It’s sad that a young woman had to end her life like this in detention. Only if she had gone home before her student visa expired, then she would be alive and well with her family in Sri Lanka.
Pure and classic japanese diversion tactics. Try to point the finger of blame elsewhere while being guilty yourself. Oh, so classic.
She would be alive today if she wasn't dehumanized and abused by japanese immigration.
dagon
The people who run these facilities are far from "less educated". They are "kokakomuin" (National Government Employees) the supposedly "elite" of the civil servants in Japan.
Whenever I see the words "elite" or "premium" in a Japanese context I know I am getting extremely undeserved privilege and a very low cost to performance/value ratio.
William77
Just reading about this news makes my heart bleed,it is simply disgusting.
Japan in some aspects is way closer to China than a fully developed democracy.
So in the end the minister acknowledged a misconduct from the facility but at the same time these murderers and criminals are still working there and not punished.
It is all soo disgusting,this is the result when an ultra nationalist mindset is deeply eradicated in people working for the government.
Do the hustle
Japan is quite famous for its mistreatment of inmates in immigration detention centers. Sadly, I doubt if this death is going to change anything. As stated above, those responsible should be facing man slaughter charges or at least charges of criminal negligence resulting in death.
Kentarogaijin
Whoever comes to Japan must do so legally and not want to take advantage of overstaying illegally, unfortunately this is the result of doing things wrong and people must think twice before committing this type of crime, it is a pity what happened to that person but so things are, Japan is not for illegals, Japan is for those who want to be legal and give the best to this great country.
If you want to live illegally, this is not your country, the US is the country for the illegals, without the illegals working there, the US ends up sinking more than what is already sinking..
Stay in Japan, but legal..
William77
Oldman_13
Your way of always try to side with the Japanese government in some extents even in front of such grave violations of human dignity and rights are frankly disgusting.
Marr Bourdein
ALAN HARRISON
Unfortunately her family doesn't live here so they can't really sue (per say). They can claim all they want but won't get any positive result in their behalf. It is sad to say but acceptance and to move on is the most positive approach at this point. I also wanted to mention, do we know why she was locked up? visa over stay? Ilegal misconduct of some sort? If anyone doesn't want to go through similar outcomes, they should play by the rules. Different country different rules.