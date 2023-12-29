Prosecutors conduct 3rd day of searches over LDP slush fund scandal

Officials of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad search upper house lawmaker Yasutada Ono's office in his constituency in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, on Friday.

Prosecutors searched another office of upper house member Yasutada Ono on Friday amid a political fundraising scandal, marking a third consecutive day of searches of premises related to members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

The faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is alleged to have failed to declare hundreds of millions of yen in revenue from its fundraising parties in political funding reports and created slush funds.

The search of Ono's office in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, comes a day after his Tokyo office and residence were searched by the Tokyo prosecutors. Locations linked to another LDP lawmaker, Yoshitaka Ikeda, were searched Wednesday over the widening scandal.

Ono is being questioned on a voluntary basis over allegations he received over 50 million yen from the faction's slush fund earned through fundraising parties over five years through 2022.

The House of Councillors member is among a large proportion of the 99 lawmakers of the faction, called Seiwaken, or the Seiwa policy study group, who are alleged to have received significant amounts of money. Others include former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The prosecutors suspect the slush fund totaled around 500 million yen over five years through 2022, the period for which the statute of limitations has not expired under the political funds control law.

On Dec 19, they searched the offices of the faction and another led by former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, in connection with the scandal.

