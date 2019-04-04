Prosecutors confiscate Ghosn's wife's passport, mobile phone: lawyer

Tokyo prosecutors confiscated the passport and mobile phone of Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, when they arrested the former Nissan boss on Thursday morning, his lawyer said, adding that the defense team would "strongly appeal" the latest arrest.
"Ghosn's wife happened to be with him when he was arrested, so they confiscated her passport and her mobile," said Junichiro Hironaka, who heads Ghosn's Japanese defense team.
"His wife is not a suspect ... this is unforgivable," he told a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.
Early on Thursday, prosecutors arrested Ghosn again on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at the automaker's expense, in a highly unusual move for someone who has been released on bail.
Meanwhile, Ghosn called on the French government to defend him and reiterated that he was innocent in an interview aired on Thursday with French TV stations TF1 and LCI.
"I am keeping up my combat, I am innocent. It's hard, I have to admit it, and I call on the French government to defend me, and to defend my rights as a citizen," Ghosn said.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV that Ghosn is getting French consular protection.
Le Maire also told BFM TV that the French government's main priority was to ensure the performance of Renault, in which France has a stake.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
gogogo
What are the prosecution doing? This is crazy.
Cricky
Prosecutors are intent on shutting down any narrative that doesn't match their version. Taking the phone seems pathetic as a new phone is around the corner a vindictive action, the passport? She is as of now not charged with anything? Nor has she worked for Nissan so why confiscate her passport? This reakes of vindictiveness and desperation not justice. Never never put yourself close to Japanese justice not just you but your family will suffer that's the message.
BertieWooster
This guy has really got up someone's nose. He must know some BIG secrets that someone doesn't want found out!
Cameron
The phone I can understand; Mr. could have used Mrs.’ to send emails, etc. However, her passport? Do they figure that she is being used as an “evidence mule” or something?
Omachi
Passport? Can they do that? Doesn't it belong to the country that issued it?
ADK99
Disgusting - whatever you think of Carlos. And surely illegal?!
Perhaps the plan is now to arrest her for failing to carry her passport.....
Wallace Fred
Could anyone from the japan is blameless club explain how this is in any way legal if one's not charged with breaking any crimes? Will they lock her up next? What a disgrace!!
kurisupisu
What is the French government doing to stop abuse of their citizens?
zichi
Nothing to do with his wife. If I was arrested when with my wife they would leave her alone.
Alex Einz
oh this definitely reeks of prosecutor desperation... they probably want to try and play "we gonna arrest her if you not gonna admit to everything we want " game... never thought they would go that low with such high profile though quite interesting how this is going to play out .
Sh1mon M4sada
chill people, the police probably only want to see the passport and make sure it's not his, and/or see her travel history. If she's been to Oman recently ;-), all bets are off.
yakyak
Japan will reap what it sows. A country that’s basically bankrupt has nothing to lose except face. When that’s gone there’s nothing left. Enter the new saviors, China.
Deadforgood
These people are monsters... Confiscation of the wife's passport is going to put Japan in a heap of trouble, unless they are prosecuting her too (and they aren't).