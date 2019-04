Prosecutors confiscate Ghosn's wife's passport, mobile phone: lawyer

Junichiro Hironaka, lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Tokyo prosecutors confiscated the passport and mobile phone of Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, when they arrested the former Nissan boss on Thursday morning, his lawyer said, adding that the defense team would "strongly appeal" the latest arrest.

"Ghosn's wife happened to be with him when he was arrested, so they confiscated her passport and her mobile," said Junichiro Hironaka, who heads Ghosn's Japanese defense team.

"His wife is not a suspect ... this is unforgivable," he told a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.

Early on Thursday, prosecutors arrested Ghosn again on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at the automaker's expense, in a highly unusual move for someone who has been released on bail.

Meanwhile, Ghosn called on the French government to defend him and reiterated that he was innocent in an interview aired on Thursday with French TV stations TF1 and LCI.

"I am keeping up my combat, I am innocent. It's hard, I have to admit it, and I call on the French government to defend me, and to defend my rights as a citizen," Ghosn said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV that Ghosn is getting French consular protection.

Le Maire also told BFM TV that the French government's main priority was to ensure the performance of Renault, in which France has a stake.

