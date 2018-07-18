Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors consider charging cyclist who hit woman in wheelchair, while using smartphone

3 Comments
TOKYO

Prosecutors in Tokyo are considering whether to charge a teenage cyclist who hit a woman in an electric wheelchair. The cyclist was using his smartphone at the time of the incident that occurred in mid-May in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the teenager was riding his bicycle along a road as he headed to his part-time job. The cyclist then collided head-on with the woman in her 50s who was knocked out of her wheelchair. She suffered injuries requiring required one month to heal.

The teenager is being accused of gross negligence resulting in bodily injury. Police quoted him as saying, “When the accident occurred, I was looking at my smartphone and wasn’t aware of my surroundings.”

Why do they have to "consider" this? Can't any of these people make a decision?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I was looking at my smartphone and wasn’t aware of my surroundings

that describes at least half the people I see on the street and almost all on the train.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ Bertie - they are considering it a waste of their time because he's a minor and the only thing that will happen to him as his parents will have to pay

0 ( +0 / -0 )

