Prosecutors decide not to indict 21-year-old woman arrested over father’s murder

Prosecutors in Tokyo have decided not to indict a 21-year-old woman who was arrested in February on suspicion of killing her 56-year-0ld father by stabbing him.

Prosecutors gave no reason for their decision. However, the suspect, Kurumi Kamata, said at the time of her arrest that she had been on the receiving end of physical and verbal abuse from her father for months.

Kamata admitted to stabbing her father in the chest and back at their apartment in Setagaya Ward at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb 21, Fuji TV reported. She ran out onto the street and said she had stabbed someone. Police found Kamata 15 minutes later about one kilometer from her apartment.

Earlier in February, Kamata called police to consult with them about her father’s abusive behavior toward her. Police then met with Kamata and her father separately and issued a verbal warning to him.

