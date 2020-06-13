Prosecutors decide not to indict man for killing homeless woman in Ueno Park

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict a man in his 60s who was arrested on suspicion of killing a homeless woman in her 70s, in Ueno Park in January.

The suspect, a blue collar worker, had been accused of killing the woman, who apparently lived in the park, by beating her about the head on the night of Jan 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. The next morning, a park cleaner found the victim collapsed near some shrubs.

Police said they managed to track down the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

However, prosecutors said they would not indict the suspect and said the charge of murder had been dropped. They gave no reason for their decision.

