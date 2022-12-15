Prosecutors decide not to indict woman who set fire to hotel room in Tokyo

Prosecutors in Tokyo have decided not to indict a 31-year-old woman who set fire to her room at a hotel in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in August.

The woman checked into the four-story hotel in the afternoon and set fire to her room, TV Asahi reported. The hotel quickly alerted the fire department which extinguished the fire.

The woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and was taken to hospital. She was quoted by police as saying she had wanted to die.

Prosecutors said Thursday they had dropped the arson charge but gave no reason.

