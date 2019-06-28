Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors decide to proceed with case against man accused of killing mother

SAITAMA

Prosecutors in Saitama City have decided not to proceed with their case against a 48-year-old man accused of killing his 75-year-old mother in February.

Prosecutors did not give any reason for their decision not to try Hiroaki Fukai who had admitted stabbing his mother Yoshiko in the back with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. After stabbing his mother, Fukai called 110.

Fukai and his mother lived alone. Police said Fukai gave no motive for killing his mother.

Good morning JT. Just FYI. Headline should read

Prosecutors decide not to proceed with case against man accused of killing mother

