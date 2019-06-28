Prosecutors decide to proceed with case against man accused of killing mother

Prosecutors in Saitama City have decided not to proceed with their case against a 48-year-old man accused of killing his 75-year-old mother in February.

Prosecutors did not give any reason for their decision not to try Hiroaki Fukai who had admitted stabbing his mother Yoshiko in the back with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. After stabbing his mother, Fukai called 110.

Fukai and his mother lived alone. Police said Fukai gave no motive for killing his mother.

© Japan Today