Prosecutors drop assault charges against ex-politician Toyota

Prosecutors decided Wednesday not to charge former lawmaker Mayuko Toyota over alleged assault of her secretary, in the wake of a scandal earlier this year in which she verbally abused him.

The Saitama District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have reached the decision despite seeing sufficient evidence of assault, after the former secretary who is in his 50s submitted a petition asking the prosecutors not to punish her, judicial sources said.

The 43-year-old former House of Representatives member left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party following the abuse scandal and lost her Diet seat in October's general election in which she ran as an independent.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician drew attention after the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine claimed that Toyota, who was sitting in the back seat of a car driven by her then secretary in May, yelled at him and struck him several times on the head and face.

Shukan Shincho uploaded an audio file of the incident claimed to have been recorded by the secretary, in which a woman can be heard hurling insults such as "You baldy" and "You should die."

At a press conference in September, Toyota admitted the audio file was of a conversation between her and the man and apologized for verbally abusing him. But she denied assaulting him, saying, "I have never inflicted serious injury on him by being violent."

The audio file has been frequently broadcast on TV even after she lost her seat in parliament, leading one of her screams in it -- "That-Is-Wrong!" -- in brutally dismissing one of the man's comments to be nominated as buzzword of the year.

© KYODO