Prosecutors drop assault charges against ex-politician Toyota

Prosecutors decided Wednesday not to charge former lawmaker Mayuko Toyota over alleged assault of her secretary, in the wake of a scandal earlier this year in which she verbally abused him.
The Saitama District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have reached the decision despite seeing sufficient evidence of assault, after the former secretary who is in his 50s submitted a petition asking the prosecutors not to punish her, judicial sources said.
The 43-year-old former House of Representatives member left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party following the abuse scandal and lost her Diet seat in October's general election in which she ran as an independent.
The bureaucrat-turned-politician drew attention after the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine claimed that Toyota, who was sitting in the back seat of a car driven by her then secretary in May, yelled at him and struck him several times on the head and face.
Shukan Shincho uploaded an audio file of the incident claimed to have been recorded by the secretary, in which a woman can be heard hurling insults such as "You baldy" and "You should die."
At a press conference in September, Toyota admitted the audio file was of a conversation between her and the man and apologized for verbally abusing him. But she denied assaulting him, saying, "I have never inflicted serious injury on him by being violent."
The audio file has been frequently broadcast on TV even after she lost her seat in parliament, leading one of her screams in it -- "That-Is-Wrong!" -- in brutally dismissing one of the man's comments to be nominated as buzzword of the year.© KYODO
Bintaro
Say what now ?????
I hope it's because they gave him a big fat cheque. If he did that on his own accord, he's the stupidest man alive !
papigiulio
Settled out of court I guess? Anyway she was a little cookie, like many others in the government. Remember the crying guy in Kobe?
Laguna
That musta been on thick envelope.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
A nasty piece of work for sure, just thankful I'm not married to the harridan
Lorem ipsum
Urgh, so sad. If it were me, I would have made sure she got PUNISHED for her atrociously disgusting behavior. No out of court settlement can ever replace that. Such a good chance for justice to prevail, yet once again, it is wasted.
Luddite
Vile woman. Paying people off, settling out of court, compensation - whatever you call it - should be illegal. How does this serve justice if the rich are allowed to pay to get off the crimes they commit.
toshiko
Out of court settlement. It became none of anyone's business. Definition of sexual harraassment is quite different in USA.