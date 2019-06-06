Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors drop case against man accused of killing wife over her failure to cook dinner for him

NAGOYA

Prosecutors in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have dropped their indictment against a 75-year-old man who was arrested last month on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old wife because she wouldn’t prepare dinner for him.

Prosecutors did not give a reason for their decision to drop the charge against Hiroaki Tatsumi but it is believed that an autopsy showed that his wife Mieko’s death was not caused by his beating her, Fuji TV reported Thursday. The exact cause of death was not revealed.

Tatsumi called 119 at around 6:45 a.m. on May 16 and said his wife was unconscious and not breathing at their home in Nakagawa Ward. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The hospital notified police after seeing bruises on Mieko’s face. She also had suffered a broken nose.

Tatsumi was arrested on suspicion of murder the next day. Police said he told them he had beaten his wife a few times since early May because she wouldn't prepare dinner for him.

Repugnant. The beating may not have been the direct cause of the death, but I'm sure it was a proximate cause.

Either way, how about lesser charges like assault and battery? Oh, that's right, women are viewed as property in this country.

Damn that must have been a big fat brown envelope

