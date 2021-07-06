Prosecutors drop case against all 100 recipients of ex-minister's bribes

Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a bribery case against all 100 individuals including local assembly members who allegedly received cash from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai in a high-profile vote-buying scandal.
The decision is highly unusual in a case where the bribery suspect has pleaded guilty and many of the alleged bribe takers have admitted to receiving money.
The suspected recipients are local assembly members and supporters in the constituency of Kawai's wife Anri, a former upper house lawmaker. Kawai had said in a court hearing he sought their support to get his wife elected from the western prefecture of Hiroshima in the 2019 upper house election.
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office concluded the recipients had no malicious intent on their part, saying that they were forced to take the money even if they refused or it was difficult for them to send away the then lower house lawmaker and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to people familiar with the matter.
Kawai, 58, was sentenced in June to three years in prison and a forfeiture of 1.3 million yen by the Tokyo District Court for handing out a total of 28.7 million yen. The defense appealed the ruling, having sought a suspended sentence on the grounds that Kawai had admitted to most of the charges and resigned as a lawmaker.
The maximum handout was 3 million yen, according to the ruling.
During the hearing, 94 of the 100 individuals had admitted to bribery and some said they had returned the money.
The 100 recipients were probed after a civic group in Hiroshima filed a complaint as they were not charged along with the former minister and his wife.
Anri, 47, was sentenced in January to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years, for conspiring with her husband and handing out 1.6 million yen in total to four Hiroshima prefectural assembly members.
Anri's campaign was supported by then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, now prime minister, and other senior LDP lawmakers.© KYODO
25 Comments
Fiddlers
As usual one law for the so called elite and one for the rest of us.
divinda
So can we all commit crimes, plead guilty, and then be let off? No, that option is only for the "elites".
No, its par for course in Japan's old boys cronyism.
Cricky
That makes no sense at all! Corruption is ok for prosecutors if it is done at a high enough level? Steal ¥10 be homeless it’s jail. What a totally dysfunctional system.
James
Except That Kawai, 58, was sentenced in June to three years in prison and a forfeiture of 1.3 million yen by the Tokyo District Court for handing out a total of 28.7 million yen.
divinda
Thats called a fall guy.
So the score is:
-Law and Order: 1
-Corrupt Elites: 100
Meiyouwenti
Overloaded and overworked prosecutors just couldn’t indict a hundred suspects.
Mark
SURE, DO NOT ROCK THE BOAT as we say, since most members are one way or another receive bribes so why these 100 boys and girls?
michaelqtodd
The prosecutors had nothing to do. 94 of them had already pleaded guilty they just needed to be sentenced?
Mark
Classic example of CORRUPTION at all levels of a government.
jeancolmar
Quote: "Anri's campaign was supported by then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, now prime minister, and other senior LDP lawmakers."
And I am not surprised.
Let us hope Japan's voters will be angry enough to dump the LDP.
Spidey
Blue blood has its privileges.
S
Alan Harrison
Japanese law at it's best, yet again.
Tristis Quepe
Let us hope Japan's voters will be angry enough to dump the LDP.
We can hope, but history is firmly against us.
gogogo
Wow the curruption is palpable!
Alan Harrison
Overloaded and overworked prosecutors just couldn’t indict a hundred suspects.
Yet in a recent high profile case, they held a person for 104 days and seemed to have the time to produce hundreds of pages of so-called evidence. I believe that this person was foriegn.
Aly Rustom
Unlike foreign CEOs...
The prosecutors dropped a bribery case against all 100 individuals? Seriously? all 100 of them?
snowymountainhell
The rest of the world is laughing.
shogun36
in unrelated news.
All prosecutors involved in this case are calling their early retirement and will all move into new houses with their new cars In the driveway.
this in no way connected to the case that has just been dropped.
divinda
And @James, those who post a pirated video can get up to five years in jail or a maximum fine of 5 million yen, or both.
u_s__reamer
The decision is highly unusual in a case where the bribery suspect has pleaded guilty and many of the alleged bribe takers have admitted to receiving money.
Power and politics always trump "justice", but unlike in the past when corruption could be concealed, in today's "surveillance society" where even ruling elites can be "caught on camera", the governing classes simply brazen it out by rubbing their insolence and shamelessness in our faces with their arrogant self-entitled exemption from the very laws they enforce with draconian zeal on the rest of us.
William77
And again the Japanese (in)justice system as it’s best.
Bribes,corruption and silents are the winner in all this.
What a nice and just democracy I would say.
But knowing how apathetic and docile is the domestic population here nothing will ever change.
JJ Jetplane
@divinda
I can't agree with you on this. They forgot the usual apology and bow before being let off without punishment. This is highly unusual. That step is always included.
noriahojanen
It's still possible (and in fact most likely) to press charge by setting up 検察審査会 a special inquiry panel on prosecutor's decision over the case.
検察審査会
検察審査会制度とは，国民の中から選ばれた11人の検察審査員が検察官の不起訴処分の当否を審査するもので，検察官の職務の上に一般国民の良識を反映させ，その適正な運営を図ろうとする目的から設けられたものです。
https://bit.ly/3yzkgxf
Comprising of 11 members selected at random (like jury) the Panel aims to direct the public prosecutor to review the case. The prosecutor can still reject the panel's request once, but cannot do so twice (thus must bring the case to the court).
Another "solution" for Hiroshima citizens may be to vote out all those corrupt officials through local elections.
Tom Doley
Again, another great example of Japan being no different to CCP and NK.
ThonTaddeo
Mr. Kawai arranges bribes to help his wife get elected, and is found guilty and sent to prison for three years.
Mrs. Kawai receives the bribes, is found guilty, but gets a suspended sentence, doesn't have to go to prison, and get to keep her post in government!?
And the bribe takers also see the charges against them dropped. Looks like Mrs. Kawai is surrounded by fall guys who take all the punishment while nothing happens to her!