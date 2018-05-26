Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors drop charges against 72-year-old man over abduction of 19-year-old woman

1 Comment
SHIMANE

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a 72-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month after a 19-year-old woman who had been missing for nine months was discovered at his apartment in Hamada, Shimane Prefecture.

Prosecutors gave no reason for their decision not to proceed with the case against Kaoru Saito who was arrested on May 4, Fuji TV reported Saturday. Sasamoto had denied the allegation that he kidnapped the woman, who has a mild intellectual disability, last July when she was 19.

The woman's family did not report her disappearance to police until September.

The woman, now 20, was found at Sasamoto's apartment after another building resident called police on May 3 to report that a woman could be heard crying.

In April, a neighbor reported to police about noise from Sasamoto's apartment and an officer visited there, but he was refused entry by Sasamoto, the police said.

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

She was abducted in July but reported missing in September? That seems a little weird.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel