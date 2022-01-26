Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors drop case against mother whose 1-year-old daughter, left in car, died of heatstroke

0 Comments
CHIBA

Prosecutors in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, have dropped their indictment against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death after she left her one-year-old daughter in her car, resulting in the child’s death from heatstroke.

Prosecutors decided Wednesday not to proceed with the case and gave no reason for their decision.

According to the initial indictment, Yurina Okoshi, a bar employee, left her daughter Mion in her car in the parking lot at their apartment building for about 30 minutes on the morning of July 22 last year.

Okoshi had gone to a friend’s residence after her work finished at around 7 a.m. that morning to pick up Mion and her three-year-old sister. When they arrived home, Okoshi remained in the car and slept for about three hours. Mion was in the front passenger's seat and her sister in the back seat. After waking up at around 10:10 a.m., Okoshi took her oldest daughter into their apartment, and got changed. But she did not come back for Mion until 30 minutes later.

When Okoshi returned to the car, she noticed Mion had lost consciousness and called 119. Mion was taken to a hospital where she later died due to heatstroke, doctors said.

Police said Okoshi told them she left the car air conditioner on, but after her arrest, remained silent on why she waited 30 minutes to go back to the car to pick up Mion.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog