crime

Prosecutors drop indictment against woman arrested over 4-year-old daughter’s death

SAITAMA

The Saitama Public Prosecutor’s Office has decided to drop its case against a 42-year-old woman who was arrested last December on suspicion of killing her four-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors did not give any reason for not proceeding with the indictment of Mami Suzuki, who had been charged with strangling her daughter Haruha to death at their residence on the evening of Dec 20. When Suzuki’s husband, 40, returned home, he discovered the two collapsed on the floor and contacted the police.

Suzuki had a knife wound to her neck, which police believe was self-inflicted. She and her daughter were taken to hospital where the child died on Dec 26.

Police said Suzuki admitted to killing her daughter and then trying to kill herself. She told police she had become distressed over raising Haruha.

