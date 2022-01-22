Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors drop vandalism case against singer Onitsuka

TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors have dropped a vandalism case against singer-songwriter Chihiro Onitsuka following her arrest in November for allegedly kicking an ambulance.

The prosecutors did not disclose the reasons for the decision, reached Friday.

On Nov 28, Onitsuka, known for the 2000 hit single "Gekko" (moonlight), was arrested on a street in the Japanese capital's Ebisu area after being reported by emergency services authorities following her alleged act of vandalism.

The 41-year-old singer had called an ambulance for a friend who was feeling unwell.

She told police at the time she kicked the vehicle "after a passer-by said something unpleasant, making me panic," according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Sounds like she needs some mental health care!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

