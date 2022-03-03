Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors seek 15 years in jail for truck driver in fatal drunk driving case

1 Comment
CHIBA

Prosecutors have sought a 15-year prison term for a 61-year-old man who was indicted for dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the truck he was driving plowed into a group of schoolchildren, killing two of them and injuring three others in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, last year.

At his trial at the Chiba District Court, Hiroshi Umezawa pleaded guilty and admitted that he had consumed a 220-milliliter bottle of shochu before the accident on June 28, Fuji TV reported. Alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected when Umezawa was given a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. while the children were on their way home from school. Witnesses said Umezawa’s truck crashed into the group of four boys and a girl after hitting a utility pole when he suddenly swerved to the left, Kyodo News reported. The children were aged between 6 and 10. Two of the boys died later in hospital.

At the time, Umezawa was working for a Yachimata transport company and had been on duty since 6 a.m. that morning.

During the subsequent investigation, Umezawa’s co-workers said he had been drinking alcohol while on duty for the past five years and that they had repeatedly warned him against it.

The court will hand down its ruling on March 25.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

During the subsequent investigation, Umezawa’s co-workers said he had been drinking alcohol while on duty for the past five years and that they had repeatedly warned him against it.

so his co-workers knew which means his bosses also probably knew, yet they did nothing...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog