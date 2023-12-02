Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prosecutors seek 17-year prison term for ex-Chiba police inspector over 2 rape charges

CHIBA

Prosecutors have sought a 17-year prison term for a 46-year-old former police inspector who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, at the closing session of his trial Thursday at the Chiba District Court.

According to the indictment, Makoto Okada, who was assigned to the Chiba Prefectural Police’s Fourth Investigation Division, entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window on July 6, 2014, Kyodo News reported. The woman later told police he threatened her with a kitchen knife, blindfolded her and said he would kill her, before raping her.

Okada was also charged over another rape case on July 23, 2017, when he entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window. He used the same method to sexually assault his victim, by showing her a knife and threatening to kill her.

Okada was arrested twice last year, in June and September, on suspicion of voyeurism by using his smartphone to film up women’s skirts at train station escalators.

Tests of DNA left on bed sheets at the rape victims' homes linked Okada to the incidents in 2014 and 2017 and he was indicted for rape in November.

Okada’s defense is seeking a 10-year prison term. The court will hand down its verdict on Sept 27.

