Prosecutors seek 18-month prison term for Pierre Taki over cocaine use

The trial of Pierre Taki, 52, a Japanese actor and member of the techno-pop duo Denki Groove, who was arrested in March on suspicion of using cocaine, was held on Wednesday at the Tokyo District Court.

Prosecutors requested a prison term of 18 months for Taki whose real name is Masanori Taki, Fuji TV reported.

Dressed in a black suit, Taki bowed to the presiding judge, gave his name, stated his profession and pleaded guilty to the charge. He told the court he did not have the willpower to stop using drugs and he apologized for causing trouble and worrying so many people.

The hearing lasted only one session and the court will hand down its verdict on June 18. It attracted a large number of spectators, with 1,266 people lining up outside the courtroom from early morning for 21 available seats for the public.

Taki admitted to using cocaine at an apartment in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, in violation of the Narcotics Control Law. On the day of his arrest on March 12, Taki’s urine sample tested positive for cocaine. According to police, the actor-musician said he began using cocaine and marijuana in his 20s.

He was released on 4 million yen bail on April 3.

Taki’s drug scandal impacted his TV, film and music career. Aside from having his contract terminated with Sony Music Artists Inc, music and videos released by Denki Groove have since been pulled for sale. In addition, scenes starring Taki in NHK’s taiga drama series “Itaden” have been cut and his voice as the snowman Olaf in Disney’s upcoming “Frozen 2” has been dropped.

