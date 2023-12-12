Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors seek death sentence for man who killed married couple, burnt their house down

KOFU, Yamanashi

Prosecutors on Monday sought the death sentence for a 21-year-old man charged with killing a married couple in their 50s and torching their home in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, in October 2021.

The defendant, Yuki Endo, remained silent as prosecutors finished presenting their case at his trial at the Yamanashi District Court, Kyodo News reported.

According to the indictment, Endo is accused of killing Seiji Inoue and his wife at their home on Oct 12, 2021. After fatally stabbing the couple at around 4 a.m., he set fire to the house.

The couple had two daughters. One of them told police she came downstairs after hearing a loud argument and saw a man quarreling with her father. The man punched her. Her older sister called police to report there was an intruder the house. The two sisters fled as the house was set on the fire.

Endo, who turned himself in later, suffered burns to his face.

After his arrest, Endo was initially sent to the Kofu Family Court because he was a minor when the crime was committed. But the family court sent him back to prosecutors.

He underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

The court heard that Endo has failed to discuss the motive or purpose behind his crimes and does not display any remorse nor has he apologized for his offenses.

The oldest of the murdered couple’s daughters told police after the crime that Endo had been giving her unwanted attention, although she hadn't gotten a clear look at him during the crime, the court heard.

On April 1, 2022, Japan’s Juvenile Law was revised to impose harsher penalties for 18 and 19-year-olds, who were previously considered minors by law, including disclosing one’s full name to the public once they are formally charged.

The court will hand down its verdict on Jan 18.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

