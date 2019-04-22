Prosecutors suspect Ghosn's wife contacted parties linked to his case

Tokyo prosecutors suspect the wife of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn has contacted people linked to his case, and unsuccessfully tried to bar her from seeing her husband while he is in detention, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.
The prosecutors asked the Tokyo District Court to basically allow only lawyers to see Ghosn, currently being held at the Tokyo Detention House for alleged financial misconduct, claiming the former auto tycoon had his wife Carole contact the parties involved in his case to ask them to tell the same story as his, the source said.
Carole Ghosn may have made the contacts overseas as she travelled to France on April 5, the day after Ghosn was rearrested in Tokyo, and returned to Japan in time for pretrial questionings by prosecutors on April 11, the source added.
The court has rejected the prosecutors' request to limit Ghosn's visitors, but their latest allegations could influence the court's decision on whether to grant bail for Ghosn, who was indicted Monday on a fresh charge of misusing Nissan funds paid to a distributor in Oman.
It was his fourth indictment and his lawyers filed a bail request later Monday. Ghosn, who has denied all charges, was initially arrested in November and released on bail in March before being taken back to the detention house in early April.
Ghosn is suspected to have channeled some of Nissan's payments to the Omani distributor Suhail Bahwan Automobiles LLC for his personal use, causing the automaker to sustain a $5 million loss.
The prosecutors suspect Carole Ghosn may have met officials of the Omani distributor, according to the source.
After the court approved bail for Ghosn on March 5 following his more than 100 days in detention, he lived with Carole in a Tokyo apartment until he was arrested for the fourth time on April 4.
His bail conditions included a ban from contacting Nissan executives and other people potentially linked to the allegations. But the terms did not ban Carole Ghosn from contacting people potentially involved in his case.© KYODO
sakurasuki
They try to indict Ghosn using multiple charges put him in dentetion for months is not enough for them, now they want to make him impossible to see his wife?
Cameron
One has to admit that it does seem unusual that Mrs. Ghosn left the country so suddenly (on a hidden passport), and then returned so suddenly. What actually went on in between? The prosecutors are speculating wildly. Unless of course, they have spies abroad and moles everywhere.
But all that has to be done, and it has been done as evidenced by this English translation news feed, is to plant the seed of doubt in everyone’s mind regarding Mrs Ghosn, and when it comes time to testify, the jury will already have been poisoned. Unless of course, they have pre-selected the jury in advance and cloistered them all away for months so as to prevent everyone from being biased by all the news feeds...
Cricky
a source close to the matter said Tuesday. Who is this source? They are very active. Every week a new tit bit for the media. That prosecutors use? this source who is incognito and is probably not actually factual? Is used as an excuse to ban family visits? So he won't give a confession their response is further isolate him using a unnamed source? Where is the evidence? The prosecutors seem so desperate to avoid any evidence and prefer innuendo and metal tourture as proof. If their case is based solely on confession they apparently have nothing left but torturous techniques up their sleeve.
if he is found guilty it's a verdict made without any professional diligence and will be discounted by most people. But to save face and do Nissans bidding it has to be done.
Chip Star
Mrs. Ghosn should have stayed away. It looked bad leaving, but Ghosn is clearly at the mercy of the Japanese "justice" system so probably did any actual harm to his case.
They'll simply keep re-arresting him if he is granted bail. Prosecutors love their confessions here.
Do the hustle
A source close to the matter? What does that mean? That could be my giddy aunt for all I know. If these wombats are gonna make accusations they should include reliable sources. Without quoting reliable sources it is nothing more than slander and trial by media.
Marsh Mallow
This is just ludicrous now. The Japanese prosecutors are just salty and they don't like Mr. Ghosn or his wife.
NZ2011
Oh no a man, who as yet is not proven gulity, talked to his wife, and shock horror she seeing the way he is treated talked to some people.... This just gets more and more bizarre everyday.
Again the guy might be guilty, on the fence personally.. a CEO type getting away with a lot as they likely often do but brought down by an inside job.. when another guy on another day would be still enjoying his job or another posting somewhere else.... but this spotlight on this really highlights the archaic system here.
My wife didn't get it, she just saw the news, oh he was arrested so he must be bad etc, until I said, look even if I did something wrong or possibly was wrongly accused would you be happy if I was repeatedly rearrested to keep me in detention with no access to you and limited time with a lawyer while people basically pushed me all day long to admit to the charges, potentially with little or no evidence... she the said after some thought, no of course not.