Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors to indict Abe shooter after psychiatric evaluation

0 Comments
NARA

Prosecutors have decided to indict the man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, following a psychiatric evaluation, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The Nara District Prosecutors Office earlier extended the detention of Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, to carefully examine whether he was mentally fit to withstand trial.

His statements during the examination, including those on how he made a firearm himself to shoot Abe, led the prosecutors to believe he was competent enough to be tried, the sources said.

The period of his detention for mental examination will expire on Jan 10. Yamagami was arrested for murder after shooting Abe on July 8 during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Yamagami told investigators that he held a grudge against the Unification Church, a religious group known for its mass weddings and aggressive donation solicitations, after his mother's large financial donations caused his family to fall apart. He targeted Abe in the belief the former prime minister had links to the group, investigative sources have said.

According to Yamagami's uncle and the church's senior official, his mother made donations totaling about 100 million yen to the group -- formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. Yamagami told investigators her repeated donations left his family in financial ruin.

His citing of the church's ties with politics as a motive exposed links between some Japanese lawmakers and the church, prompting political parties, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to probe their connections with the religious group, founded in South Korea in the 1950s.

The government is also inquiring into the church's activities to assess whether it has been systematically involved in soliciting massive, financially ruinous donations from its members and their families.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo