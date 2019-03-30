Prosecutors to reopen probe over murky state land sale

A judicial panel has urged prosecutors to reinvestigate a case against a former senior Finance Ministry official in connection with a state land sale that has sparked cries of cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Osaka No. 1 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution said in its decision dated March 15 that it was "unjust" that prosecutors decided not to indict Nobuhisa Sagawa for charges including alleged document-tampering over the 2016 heavily discounted land sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen with ties to Abe's wife Akie.

But the independent panel of citizens stopped short of demanding the indictment of Sagawa, who had led the Finance Ministry's bureau in charge of the land sale. If the prosecutors do not decide to indict him again following the fresh probe, Sagawa would not face mandatory indictment.

The 8,770-square-meter plot of land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, was sold in June 2016 to the nationalist school operator for 134 million yen ($1.2 million) despite being valued at 956 million yen, with the price discounted ostensibly to cover the cost of removing buried waste.

The murky deal came to light in February 2017 and sparked accusations of cronyism, while leading Abe to say in parliament he would resign if evidence showing any involvement by himself or his wife is found.

The Finance Ministry was later found to have rewritten documents on the land sale from February to April the same year, including removing references to Akie Abe as well as words describing the sale as being conducted under "special circumstances."

Following the prime minister's Diet remarks, opposition lawmakers have argued that government officials discounted the land in consideration of his wife's role in the project and tampered with the documents. Akie Abe had temporarily served as honorary principal of an elementary school Moritomo planned to open on the land.

The independent panel noted in its decision that Sagawa was "effectively in command" of the issue and his explanation that he had not instructed his subordinates to falsify the documents "lacked credibility."

"Doctoring already approved documents is totally unacceptable for any reason," it also said.

