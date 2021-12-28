Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prosecutors decide not to indict Abe over dinner spending scandal

TOKYO

Prosecutors said Tuesday they decided not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations his camp illegally paid for dinner receptions held for supporters, officially bringing to an end a high-profile political scandal that came to light two years ago.

It is the second time the Tokyo Public Prosecutors Office's special investigations unit has made such a decision since lawyers and scholars filed a criminal complaint against Abe in May last year.

The dinner events cost 23 million yen ($200,000) over a five-year period through 2019, much more than the amount collected from attendees, many of whom were voters in Abe's constituency in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

The costs were partially covered by a group managing Abe's political funds, although he initially denied this. Abe later said he was unaware that his group had shouldered some of the costs.

In December 2020, the prosecutors decided not to press charges against Abe over the allegations because of insufficient evidence while indicting his state-paid secretary, who was later fined, for failing to report handling of funds related to the dinner functions between 2016 and 2019.

An inquest body concluded in July that the prosecutors should reopen the case to see whether Abe was engaged in the act of endowment at the dinner events. The body also alleged he was negligent in supervisory responsibility.

"I believe prosecutors made the decision as a result of impartial investigations," Abe said in a statement.

Opposition parties demanded that Abe explain the matter in parliament.

"Many people are still voicing disbelief. (Abe) should fulfill his responsibility of explaining (what happened) in parliament," Chinami Nishimura, secretary general of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a press conference.

Using our tax money for self aggrandizing?

That’s ok in Japan then…

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Teflon, alI I say is teflon.

Those high ranking politicians come out clean (at least most of the time).

"I believe prosecutors made the decision as a result of impartial investigations," Abe said in a statement.

Yeah, sure ..... whatever you say! And of course you weren't aware what was going on, like most of the time.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

No, that's peanuts to distract the public's attention. The lazy and corrupt prosecutors should indict him over the fookin' Abenomask!!! How about this? Corrupt bastard, knows the Japanese justice would never touch him,

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Considering the billions of stolen money by politicians (see Panama Papers), this is really nothing at all.

It was the only thing Abe's political opponents had on him, and they tried to push it to the max--wasting our time and theirs,

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

"I believe prosecutors made the decision as a result of impartial investigations," Abe said in a statement.

Shinzo Abe, unacknowledged master of self-deprecating sarcasm and inside jokes.

Turns to the side:Can you believe Kyodo is printing this? Could I be any more obvious?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is why Japan has such a high corruption index value year after year

1 ( +1 / -0 )

