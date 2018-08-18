Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prosecutors not to indict mother who dropped 2-year-old daughter from balcony

4 Comments
OSAKA

Prosecutors in Osaka have decided not to proceed with murder charges against a 31-year-old woman who was arrested in May for killing her 2-year-old daughter by dropping her from the balcony of her apartment in Osaka.

Yoshimi Sekimoto was arrested on May 1 on suspicion of killing her daughter Yuzuki by dropping her from the fifth floor balcony of their apartment in Osaka's Sumiyoshi Ward at around 9:20 a.m. on April 30.

Although she admitted to the charge, saying she was worn out from child-rearing, the Osaka District Court ordered that she undergo a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if she could be held criminally responsible and whether she was mentally competent to stand trial, Fuji TV reported Saturday.

Prosecutors gave no other details about their decision.

Three months for a psychiatric evaluation?

It's going to take them three months to decide whether she is responsible for killing her child?

Of course she was insane! By what possible stroke of logic could deliberately dropping a child off a balcony be consider an act of sanity?

That doesn't change the fact that she ended her daughter's life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Even if she was not criminally responsible, she would need to be locked away, or "held securely", for other's safety. However I can not see how she can not have been aware of the nature of her actions, based as they were in reality and an accurate appraisal of the situation. We need more details about further action to be taken.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Three months for a psychiatric evaluation?

They take as long as they need to determine whether someone is mentally competent or not. Some people try to lie and pretend they are incompetent, the evaluations are built to determine whether or not that is the case.

Of course she was insane! By what possible stroke of logic could deliberately dropping a child off a balcony be consider an act of sanity?

That doesn't change the fact that she ended her daughter's life.

Nope, it doesn't, it only determines whether or not she is criminally culpable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We need more details about further action to be taken.

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

