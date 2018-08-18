Prosecutors not to indict mother who dropped 2-year-old daughter from balcony

Prosecutors in Osaka have decided not to proceed with murder charges against a 31-year-old woman who was arrested in May for killing her 2-year-old daughter by dropping her from the balcony of her apartment in Osaka.

Yoshimi Sekimoto was arrested on May 1 on suspicion of killing her daughter Yuzuki by dropping her from the fifth floor balcony of their apartment in Osaka's Sumiyoshi Ward at around 9:20 a.m. on April 30.

Although she admitted to the charge, saying she was worn out from child-rearing, the Osaka District Court ordered that she undergo a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if she could be held criminally responsible and whether she was mentally competent to stand trial, Fuji TV reported Saturday.

Prosecutors gave no other details about their decision.

