Psychiatric evaluation of man arrested for stabbing 3 people in library to be extended

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to extend the psychiatric evaluation of a 61-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people at a public library in Fukuoka in February.

Tatsuo Yoshii was arrested after he stabbed three people — two library users and a security guard — with a kitchen knife at the Fukuoka City Central Library on Feb 19, NTV reported. The victims were a 50-year-old woman and two men in their 70s and 80s.

Prosecutors have been conducting a psychiatric evaluation of Yoshii since March to determine his criminal responsibility.

The evaluation was scheduled to end on Thursday, but interviews with investigators have revealed that the prosecution plans to extend the evaluation.

Yoshii has so far made statements to the effect that "I quit my job, had no money, and was struggling financially, so I wanted to kill someone, anyone."

© Japan Today