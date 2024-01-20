Psychiatric tests begin for Fukuoka police officer arrested for fatally beating sister

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office says that a 57-year-old police officer, arrested on suspicion of causing injury resulting in the death of his 55-year-old sister in Kitakyushu on Dec 31, is undergoing psychiatric tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The tests, which began Friday, will continue until March 25, Kyodo News quoted a prosecutors office spokesperson as saying.

According to police, Moritaka Hirose, a police lieutenant, is accused of beating his sister Michie Yamamoto who was found collapsed on a road in Kitakyushu City at around 9:55 p.m. on Dec 31. A passerby called 110 and said that a woman was lying on the street, and that she was bleeding from the face and head. Yamamoto was taken to hospital where she died from a traumatic brain injury at around 6 a.m. on Jan 1.

Police said that before the incident, Hirose went to multiple bars and drank alcohol with Yamamoto and other relatives and acquaintances. After his arrest, he was quoted as saying, “I don't remember punching anyone in the face.”

