Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Psychiatrist gets prison term in fatal seizure-caused car crash

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a psychiatrist to five years in prison for dangerous driving that killed a woman and injured four others in a 2015 epilepsy-caused crash on a street near Ikebukuro Station.

The court ruled that Shoichiro Kaneko, 55, charged with dangerous driving, "would have been aware of the risk of a seizure occurring" prior to the incident that left a 41-year-old woman dead.

In the Aug 16, 2015 incident, Kaneko fell unconscious as he drove out of an underground parking lot before his car plowed into pedestrians and ran across a sidewalk into a storefront.

Kaneko's lawyer argued during his trial that he had taken prescribed medications and there was nothing that signaled a seizure could strike him.

But the court dismissed the argument, saying Kaneko drove for 147 kilometers earlier that day and, as a psychiatrist, he should have had knowledge of a causal relationship between fatigue and seizure.

The defendant "failed to pay serious attention to the risk and did not respond correctly," according to the ruling.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Invest in Japanese Income Properties: Advanced Topics

July 22nd (Saturday) in Kita Aoyama, Tokyo, Private Consultations and Networking After the Seminar

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

7 Comments
Login to comment

Geez, seems a bit harsh... Five years?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

There's no proof at all that a seizure caused this accident, but this doctor was smart enough to use his medical history as an excuse, less liability

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

as a psychiatrist, he should have had knowledge of a causal relationship between fatigue and seizure.

No. As a psychiatrist, he hasn't much of a clue about what goes on in the mind.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Not sure about this country but in others you have to go two years without having a seizure before you are officially fit to drive.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The main arguments for and against are quite odd.

The sentence is harsh (for Japan) but he did kill someone and injure others.

Driving 150 Kim's earlier that day kinda settled his fate?

I mean, that could be a 2 hour drive back and forth from the beach...not necessarily an exhausting thing.

In any case the people he hurt have had their lives changed and now so is his life changed, and all for the worse...pretty sad.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

ex partner had seizures. totally unpredictable, but 99.9% they were fine. if you punish this disease, then you have ban fat, overworked middle aged drivers (heart attack risk), junk food eaters, smokers, overworked sleep deprived drivers...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

GOOD! I'm sick of the people who were defending this guy and the crane driver a couple of years back for driving when they KNEW this kind of thing could happen. It is a terrible disease that no one should suffer, but the pity you ought to (if you don't) feel for sufferers should not allow them to do things that put themselves and others at risk.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel / Hotels

Comfortable stay at a Capsule Hotel

Insight Japan Today

Events

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Oki Islands Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Ikebukuro Anime Walking Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Isso Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To Summer Barbecues In Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Been There, Learnt That: Raising Bilingual Teenagers In Japan

Savvy Tokyo