Psychiatrist gets prison term in fatal seizure-caused car crash

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a psychiatrist to five years in prison for dangerous driving that killed a woman and injured four others in a 2015 epilepsy-caused crash on a street near Ikebukuro Station.
The court ruled that Shoichiro Kaneko, 55, charged with dangerous driving, "would have been aware of the risk of a seizure occurring" prior to the incident that left a 41-year-old woman dead.
In the Aug 16, 2015 incident, Kaneko fell unconscious as he drove out of an underground parking lot before his car plowed into pedestrians and ran across a sidewalk into a storefront.
Kaneko's lawyer argued during his trial that he had taken prescribed medications and there was nothing that signaled a seizure could strike him.
But the court dismissed the argument, saying Kaneko drove for 147 kilometers earlier that day and, as a psychiatrist, he should have had knowledge of a causal relationship between fatigue and seizure.
The defendant "failed to pay serious attention to the risk and did not respond correctly," according to the ruling.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Ricky Kaminski
Geez, seems a bit harsh... Five years?
sensei258
There's no proof at all that a seizure caused this accident, but this doctor was smart enough to use his medical history as an excuse, less liability
BertieWooster
No. As a psychiatrist, he hasn't much of a clue about what goes on in the mind.
Toasted Heretic
Not sure about this country but in others you have to go two years without having a seizure before you are officially fit to drive.
thepersoniamnow
The main arguments for and against are quite odd.
The sentence is harsh (for Japan) but he did kill someone and injure others.
Driving 150 Kim's earlier that day kinda settled his fate?
I mean, that could be a 2 hour drive back and forth from the beach...not necessarily an exhausting thing.
In any case the people he hurt have had their lives changed and now so is his life changed, and all for the worse...pretty sad.
Goodlucktoyou
ex partner had seizures. totally unpredictable, but 99.9% they were fine. if you punish this disease, then you have ban fat, overworked middle aged drivers (heart attack risk), junk food eaters, smokers, overworked sleep deprived drivers...
smithinjapan
GOOD! I'm sick of the people who were defending this guy and the crane driver a couple of years back for driving when they KNEW this kind of thing could happen. It is a terrible disease that no one should suffer, but the pity you ought to (if you don't) feel for sufferers should not allow them to do things that put themselves and others at risk.