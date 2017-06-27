Psychiatrist gets prison term in fatal seizure-caused car crash

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a psychiatrist to five years in prison for dangerous driving that killed a woman and injured four others in a 2015 epilepsy-caused crash on a street near Ikebukuro Station.

The court ruled that Shoichiro Kaneko, 55, charged with dangerous driving, "would have been aware of the risk of a seizure occurring" prior to the incident that left a 41-year-old woman dead.

In the Aug 16, 2015 incident, Kaneko fell unconscious as he drove out of an underground parking lot before his car plowed into pedestrians and ran across a sidewalk into a storefront.

Kaneko's lawyer argued during his trial that he had taken prescribed medications and there was nothing that signaled a seizure could strike him.

But the court dismissed the argument, saying Kaneko drove for 147 kilometers earlier that day and, as a psychiatrist, he should have had knowledge of a causal relationship between fatigue and seizure.

The defendant "failed to pay serious attention to the risk and did not respond correctly," according to the ruling.

