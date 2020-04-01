Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Public warned to beware of coronavirus scams

TOKYO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is warning the public to be careful of scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially if they receive suspicious phone calls or coronavirus-themed phishing emails. 

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, phishing scams have been reported on the messaging app Line, where somebody pretending to be from the health ministry asks recipients to answer a questionnaire that requires them to input their credit card number.

Suga also warned elderly people to beware of people turning up in workman clothes, saying the health ministry had sent them to disinfect their house. In those cases, the bogus workmen stole money or other items from the elderly occupants.

“The police have been receiving an increasing number of calls from people who have victims of these scams,” Suga told a news conference. “In addition to obtaining information on these crimes, the police are working hard to promote awareness and enforce stronger crackdowns.” 

Suga stressed that fraudulent business practices and deceptive advertisements were taking advantage of consumers, by promoting remedies for the coronavirus, as well as price-gouging for face masks.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

