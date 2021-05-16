Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Public warned to beware of COVID vaccination appointment scams

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Consumer Affairs Agency is cautioning the public about a rise in phone calls to elderly people from scammers saying they can make coronavirus vaccine appointments on their behalf. The suspicious callers have been requesting money and personal information in exchange for setting up a vaccination appointment.

The agency has received roughly 90 inquires nationwide about fraudulent vaccine consultations as of May 12, NHK reported. There have been cases where the caller requested 5,000 yen to book an appointment.

Police said in some cases a man pretending to be a city hall employee would show up at the targeted victim’s household asking the elderly resident if he or she would like to make an appointment to be vaccinated. When some intended victims got suspicious and asked for the man’s full name or the department where he works, the scammer would leave the premises.

Additionally, some scammers have claimed they work for the local government and asked for the victim’s address and the hours they are at home. Other suspicious callers stated that they had “leftover vaccine doses” and were looking for eligible people for the inoculation campaign.

Police and the Consumer Affairs Agency recommend citizens call the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan (NCAC) for a free telephone consultation and additional information on COVID-19 vaccine-related scams. The number is 0120-797-188.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo