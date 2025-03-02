 Japan Today
crime

Radiologist arrested for filming patient's breasts during X-ray

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old radiologist on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images after he used his smartphone to film a woman’s breasts while she was having an X-ray.

According to police, Masamichi Hidaka, a radiologist at Koshigaya Municipal Hospital, is accused of filming the breasts of a woman in her 20s during an X-ray, using a smartphone in his coat pocket, on Feb 27, NTV reported.

The woman became suspicious when she saw the camera lens on Hidaka’s phone pointed at her and suspected that it was recording. She reported the incident to a hospital employee after the X-ray was completed.

Police said Hidaka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "She was the type of woman I liked, so I wanted to keep a record of it.”

Police are currently investigating whether Hidaka has filmed other woman during X-rays.

