 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One of the blade-resistant umbrellas set to be installed on some JR West trains is demonstrated in Osaka. Image: KYODO
crime

Railway firm to deploy blade-resistant umbrellas against knife attacks

2 Comments
OSAKA

A major train operator in western Japan will equip crew with blade-resistant umbrellas to help them quickly evacuate passengers in the event of a knife attack, JR West said.

The initiative comes after a number of knife attacks on trains in Japan, including an incident on one of JR West's airport line services in July 2023 when three people were injured by a man with knives.

The umbrellas are made of a special, blade-resilient fabric and have shafts about a meter long. They are designed to allow crew to fend off or slow down an assailant to create time for passengers to escape.

The company will install two of the special umbrellas each in around 600 trains including express services linking the western Japan cities of Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe, as well on a line to Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture by the end of this fiscal year through March.

While JR West trains are already equipped with plastic shields intended for use in such emergency situations, many crew said they are afraid to use them as they would need to approach an attacker. The umbrella's long shafts allow crew to stay at a safer distance.

The umbrellas were developed by a security equipment maker at the request of JR West. They weigh some 700 grams, lighter than the plastic shields, so they can be handled easily, taking into account an increasing number of female crew, according to JR West.

Among other notable incidents on trains are knife attacks in 2021 injuring several people in Tokyo on the Odakyu and Keio lines. Also in 2018, a man with a cleaver killed one and wounded two others on a crowded bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka from Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

JT really needs a comedy section for stories like this.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

? This was news two weeks ago. Print and TV.

https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/business/companies/20241022-217830/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nothing "comedy" about people getting stabbed on trains or trying to prevent them. These blade resistant umbrellas offer the advantages of blocking the perpetrator's view as well as eliminating direct eye contact with the train crew, which are lacking in the transparent shields. Furthermore it can even be seen by a potential perp without raising much alarm.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Because perpetrator can't hold that umbrella with the other hand?

Also where's the ordinary sasumata that usually being endorsed to stop criminal?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog