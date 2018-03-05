Ramen chain faces charges for making foreign students work illegally

Police are set to refer ramen noodle chain Ichiran and its employees to prosecutors this week for allegedly making foreign students work illegally at its stores in Osaka, investigative sources said Monday.
Those in charge of labor management at Ichiran head office in Fukuoka, who are believed to have supervised the two Osaka stores, are suspected of making foreign students work beyond their permitted hours in violation of the immigration law, they said.
Ichiran, founded in 1993, serves thin noodles and pork-bone soup and is best known for walls surrounding each seat at counter tables so individual customers can "concentrate on the ramen flavor."
It currently runs about 70 stores in Japan and abroad, including the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the company website.
The popular ramen chain was known among foreign students to offer high wages and the stores in the busy Osaka shopping district had many foreign workers.
The move came after the police arrested a Vietnamese woman in November for allegedly working over her permitted hours at an Ichiran store in Osaka and searched the head office and the outlet. More foreign workers at Ichiran were subsequently arrested on the same charge.© KYODO
21 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Right, the government can't deal with the problems of the JAPANESE being overworked, but can find ways to get the foreigners taken care of!
I'll bet the owners were telling them, "Hey you want to get a taste of Japanese corporate culture? You gotta stay late"
Ex_Res
I thought that a student visa in Japan does allow 16 hours per week legal work. Maybe it's changed since I was a student.
Disillusioned
Actually, I think a student visa allows 20 hours a week.
I have to wonder if the operator ‘made’ these students work or if he just gave them an opportunity to earn more cash.
thepersoniamnow
If Japan clamped down on its own workers doing illegal overtime the streets would be awash in arrests.
Aly Rustom
yeah, that's right. blame the foreigners. Standard Japanese Operating Procedure.
Haruka
....is best known for walls surrounding each seat at counter tables so individual customers can "concentrate" on the....
I heard that if they did this in the men's toilets, these restaurants would be perfect models for others around the world to replicate.
gokai_wo_maneku
The company "makes" the students work too much, but it is the students that are arrested. Something looks strange.
Fred Hunt
It's 28 hours per week, longer during holidays, I'm on a student visa here at the moment. Some companies do expect you to work longer, not really giving you the opportunity to say no. If you're not strong willed they'll convince you that it's normal and nobody will find out. Shame on ichiran, I'll not be taking my friends that visit Japan there anymore.
rocketpanda
Um sorry, but why were the foreigners workers arrested? I didn't read of any store managers or supervisors being arrested? Oh right the were referred to prosecutors whilst the foreigner workers got cuffed on the spot. Why am I not surprised.
SaikoPhysco
But you know why the Govt. goes after companies like this hiring student foreigners... because other companies complain that they're not playing on a level field. If the manager at Yoshinoya finds out he'll report them. Now in corporate Japan, where everybody is taking advantage of regular Japanese employees... the field is pretty level. It is very difficult to find people for service jobs right now....
theFu
10M yen fine to the companies for each incident? Seems like that would end the abuses.
MiceVice
The Vietnamese woman was arrested? Whoa. Without a trial? For a non-violent act? They don't even arrest stalkers immediately after victims report them.
Ricky Kaminski
"Men" dokusaine. ;P
Frank Thornton
Reading the comments, many people seem to misunderstand some things.
Yes. She was arrested. "Without trial?" Yes. That's how it usually works, isn't it?
"What about clamping down on Japanese people working overtime?" Technically, the student was arrested for violation of immigration law. Not labor law.
I do agree with the comments above that maybe the students wanted to work overtime. But, it is also the employer that hires the foreign employees' responsibility to control the hours worked. I believe it was the same when our company in the States was hiring foreign workers. The employer had to be aware of the various conditions.
dcog9065
Just leave them alone. You can bet it's these students who want the extra hours of work as well, seeing as their student visas limit them to barely sustenance levels of income a week. You can bet this is happening everywhere. This setup is actually the norm in mass student cities like in Sydney, Australia. A lot of small businesses there can't operate without allowing foreign students to work over their allowances.
Ganbare Japan!
Breaking visa laws. While in Western nations authorities "may turn a blind eye", this is Serious issue in Japan. Student visa allows just enough work (28 hours a week) for student expenses and living costs, NOT for full-time jobs. It is to support study in Japan. Otherwise, jobs will be taken from Japanese workers.
The companies may have been deceived by the students. The company is providing new skills to trainees, so when they return to their nations, they will have highly sought skills in Japanese businesses. For example, they will likely start up Japanese Ramen shops in SE Asia, etc. Sad case here, but Japanese government does not want illegal workers in the country like happens in EU and USA.
Makoto Shimizu
Cannot understand why only the foreign worker was arrested, punished by doing overtime. This seems to be prejudice. Blaming the worker for doing overtime seems to be the result of very shallow thinking, very narrow mind. What a shame.
Luddite
More foreigner blaming.
GW
I am really getting sick of all the BS & lies the govt here perpetrates when the BOTTOM LINE goal is CHEAP labour for Japan Inc!
These "students" are not here primarily to study but to WORK & that is what the govt & Japan Inc wants, the schools simply allow foreigners to stay legally nothing more & much less!!
My guess, as another posted alluded is a competitor complained forcing the keystones to actually do their job & why on earth the Japanese managers were not also arrested is EASY to answer sadly, because they are JAPANESE!!
I have seen this same M.O. for decades in ALL industries in Japan from sleazy sex trade to Toyota its the same, arrest/deport foreigners, Japanese management NOTHING happens, maybe a stupid toothless warning.
And then its right back to abusing cheap foreign labour the govt allows under BS like studying, training, entertaining etc etc etc
NEXT!!
Kiera Hohne
Even if some of the foreign students working were from another Asian country, it is in their nature to work overtime in general. I used to live with a Vietnamese student who did that. It is in the Asian mindset.
Goodlucktoyou
Last time I visited Nagoya I met a lot of Nepalese students working inconvenience stores. I asked them why they working in the daytime morning and night time and they told me the answer, 800 Yen for 1 hour is the same as 4 days full time work in Nepal where they come from. They also told me their families chip in to get them over here on a student visa so they can work illegally and send the money back,