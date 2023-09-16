Ramen shop owner fatally stabbed in Yokohama

A 33-year-old ramen died after being stabbed in his eatery in Yokohama on Friday night.

According to police, the victim, Hiroki Ohashi, was found by his mother at around 7:15 p.m. at his ramen restaurant in Konan Ward, Kyodo News reported. Ohashi’s mother told police she had tried to call him several times in the afternoon but had been unable to reach him, so she went to his restaurant.

When she found his body, she asked a passerby to call 119. Ohashi was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Ohashi, when found by his mother, was lying on the floor in his small eatery which has counter seats only. He had been stabbed in the back and stomach. A bloodstained knife, belonging to the victim, was on the floor.

Police said Ohashi’s eatery had been open on Friday but after lunch had apparently closed.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and determine who might have been the last customer to leave the restaurant.

