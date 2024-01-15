Real estate rental agent arrested over sexual assault of client in car

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a car last October.

Police said Kota Fukushima, a real estate rental agent, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at around 6:15 p.m. on October 14, Kyodo News reported. The woman was looking for a property at the time.

Police said Fukushima works as a broker for real estate agency F’s Life which has a franchise contract with Homemate, a property intermediary network, and operates four rental agencies in Sapporo City.

Fukushima contacted the woman, claiming she needed to complete some necessary procedures for the property she was interested in. When the woman got into his parked vehicle in Sapporo City, he allegedly forcibly kissed her, among other obscene acts.

