crime

Real estate rental agent arrested over sexual assault of client in car

3 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a car last October.

Police said Kota Fukushima, a real estate rental agent, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at around 6:15 p.m. on October 14, Kyodo News reported. The woman was looking for a property at the time.

Police said Fukushima works as a broker for real estate agency F’s Life which has a franchise contract with Homemate, a property intermediary network, and operates four rental agencies in Sapporo City. 

Fukushima contacted the woman, claiming she needed to complete some necessary procedures for the property she was interested in. When the woman got into his parked vehicle in Sapporo City, he allegedly forcibly kissed her, among other obscene acts.

"But, but, but that's how it works in internet porn films," thinks Kota.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Last October?

So are we to assume this highly suspected sex fiend continued to work for three months before being arrested?

Ladies, NEVER go alone to a property inspection and if possible meet the agent at the location.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fukushima contacted the woman, claiming she needed to complete some necessary procedures for the property she was interested in

Now he lost his bonus, commission, freedom and his job, he should keep it professional. If he had any desire just put it to local karaoke bar, after all he got plenty from his bonus and commission.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

