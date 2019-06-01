Recluse in his 40s injures mother, sister, then kills himself

A woman was found collapsed on a street in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, after being stabbed, on Friday.

A passerby called 119 just after 5 p.m. to report a woman was lying on the street, bleeding. When police and an ambulance arrived, the woman, who is in her 40s, told them her brother had stabbed her in the chest with a knife and attacked their mother, Fuji TV reported.

Police went to the apartment on the third floor of a nearby building where they found the woman’s brother and mother collapsed in a smoke-filled room. The brother, also in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to stab wounds.

His mother, in her 70s, was in a critical condition on Saturday. Before losing consciousness on Friday night, she was able to tell police that her son was a hikikomori (recluse) and that they had quarreled over his refusal to change his way of life and find a job. Another resident in the apartment building told police she had only seen the man once in 10 years.

Police said that the dead man beat his mother on the head with a hammer, then stabbed his sister. After she staggered out of the building, he apparently set fire to the apartment and then stabbed himself in the stomach.

