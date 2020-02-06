Record 1,957 child abuse cases investigated by police in 2019

Japanese police launched investigations into a record 1,957 child abuse cases in 2019, up 41.8 percent from the previous year, an official report showed Thursday.
The suspected abuse of a record 97,842 children under 18 were reported to child welfare centers, up 21.9 percent from 2018 and ballooning around 2.6-fold over the past five years, the National Police Agency said.
Of the 1,957 cases investigated by police last year, physical violence accounted for 1,629, followed by 243 sexual abuse cases, 50 psychological abuse cases such as verbal attacks and 35 cases of neglect.
There was also a record 2,095 children under 18 who fell victim to sexual and other crimes through social networking services such as Twitter in 2019, topping the previous high of 1,813 in 2017.
Of them, 859 were found to have fallen prey to sexual offenses in breach of local government ordinances, followed by 671 to child pornography and 428 to child prostitution.
A total of 109 children fell victim to crimes considered more serious by the police, including 48 to rape and 45 to abduction. There were 15 indecent assault victims and one murder attempt.
The annual figure for abductions has been on the rise after it hovered between one and three per year from 2009 to 2014.
A 35-year-old man was arrested in November for allegedly kidnapping a sixth-grader living in the city of Osaka after he made contact with her through Twitter.
He is suspected of taking her to his home in Tochigi Prefecture, some 430 kilometers from Osaka.
In January, the Aichi prefectural police began sending messages directly to people who have tweeted offers of a place to stay for runaway girls, warning them such acts may constitute abduction of minors even if the child consents.© KYODO
Disillusioned
Increased child abuse and declining birthrate do not paint a pretty picture for Japanese society. Less kids, but more abuse? Perhaps they need to create an app for that too.
Fighto!
A 41.8 percent increase in child abuse cases in just 1 year is absolutely shocking. Time to start implementing far harsher penalties for injuring and abusing children - and removing children permanently from their parents after even 1 incident of abuse.
JJ Jetplane
What makes things sad is that I truly believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. An entire underbelly will make it's way to light in the coming years as even more children find the strength to speak up.
SaikoPhysco
And the crux of it..... we're at a record low for child births in the last 80 years. We all know this isn't about more parents beating or mistreating their children, its about stricter rules regarding it and proper reporting of incidents. I look around and I see a lot of kids that look like they might be living in a trauma filled environment. Kids that have parents that grew up in those environments too and figure its what is normal. A lot of the trauma is mental. Threatening children and forcing them to do unreasonable things. It is not only the cases were kids are being physically abused. In addition I see a lot of lonely looking kids too. Both parents work and one child..... little communication. That is a big problem too.