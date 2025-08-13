 Japan Today
Seized cannabis in Tokyo
Photo shows about 1 ton of seized cannabis in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
crime

Record 1 ton of cannabis, worth ¥5.2 bil, seized in Japan

TOKYO

Japanese narcotics agents said Wednesday they have seized 1.046 tons of cannabis worth about 5.2 billion yen ($35 million) on the street, marking Japan's largest-ever single-raid illegal drug haul.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's Narcotics Control Department has arrested three Vietnamese nationals for allegedly smuggling the cannabis hidden in a shipping container and possessing it at a material yard in Tochigi Prefecture, it said.

The three have been indicted on charges of violating the narcotics control law.

Serious crimes committed by Vietnamese citizens in Japan has seen a huge rise in the last few years which should cause concern for us all

Legalise and regulate. The need to waste police time going after a plant will dramatically reduce.

What a waste of time. And let's not pretend that much weed won't find it's way back out to the streets through locally corrupted channels.

Those same crimes almost always involve a Japanese partner. For example:

The offline contactless catch

https://atadistance.net/2025/05/20/the-offline-contactless-catch/

That red mark on the boxes is a bit of a give away, isn't it?

For those inclined, it’s much easier to just fly to Thailand and smoke it there legally. Not saying that is without risk but as long as you don’t reek of weed, it’s unlikely you’ll be asked to do a drug test on return.

