Record 1 ton of cannabis, worth ¥5.2 bil, seized in Japan

Photo shows about 1 ton of seized cannabis in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese narcotics agents said Wednesday they have seized 1.046 tons of cannabis worth about 5.2 billion yen ($35 million) on the street, marking Japan's largest-ever single-raid illegal drug haul.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's Narcotics Control Department has arrested three Vietnamese nationals for allegedly smuggling the cannabis hidden in a shipping container and possessing it at a material yard in Tochigi Prefecture, it said.

The three have been indicted on charges of violating the narcotics control law.

© KYODO