Record 2,413 child pornography cases detected in Japan in 2017

Japanese police detected a record 2,413 child pornography cases in 2017, with many involving children tricked into sending nude selfies to perpetrators met online, a National Police Agency report said Thursday.
The police also took law enforcement actions against a record 1,703 perpetrators, up for the fourth consecutive year, with girls falling prey in most of the cases.
The production of child pornography accounted for more than half of the total at 1,414 cases, while the provision and public display of illegal photos by pedophiles stood at 798 cases. The possession of nude images nearly tripled to 201 cases.
Of the total, the biggest portion, at 42.4 percent, involved children coerced or tricked into sending nude selfies taken with smartphones while 16.0 percent involved child prostitution, 14.4 percent photographing or filming with spy cameras and 11.7 percent rape or indecent assault.
Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, told a press conference Thursday, "Once (images) spread online, it is extremely difficult to delete them completely. We have to take measures for children who will lead the next generation."
Among selfie nude porn cases, children in 80.2 percent of them never met the perpetrators, with many of the victims approached through community websites. Friends or acquaintances accounted for 11.3 percent of the abusers and current and ex-boyfriends or girlfriends 7.4 percent.
An agency official advised caution, saying that "perpetrators might be disguising themselves as children of the same generation when they are communicating online."
Most of the 1,216 victims identified after image analysis were girls, with high school students accounting for 39.2 percent, junior high school students 36.3 percent, elementary school pupils 18.7 percent and preschoolers 3.0 percent, according to the report.
By region, the highest number of 239 cases was detected in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, followed by 190 cases in Tokyo, 182 cases in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and 129 cases in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan.
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan had the lowest number of child porn detections with six cases while Yamanashi Prefecture in eastern Japan saw eight.© KYODO
Thunderbird2
How many of the perverts have been caught and sent to prison though. The report just says that these cases were detected - how many pervs have been arrested?
Disillusioned
“Kasumigaseki, we have a problem!”
It’s good to see the number being caught increasing, but you have to wonder, what percentage of kiddy fiddlers have been caught? And, to think, it was only a few years ago that kiddy porn became illegal, but you can still buy kiddy porn manga, which is sickening!
jiji Xx
detected cases: 2413
law enforcement actions against: 1703
?????????????????????????????????????
Yubaru
"Detected?" I have so many choice words to put here, but my question is just how do they go about their "detecting",.
milktooth
Imprisoning these individuals will be a major solution. I feel Japan is way too lenient (and quiet) when it comes down to this issue. Just a few months ago, a well-known Japanese creator was caught with such material at his job! And they just gave him a slap on the wrist with a fine. Japan needs to crack down on this by also imprisoning parents who force their children into gravure and premature "idol-hood" and counseling juveniles who send such images.
stocktrader
So what happened to the remaining 15.5%????
Red suns
Why imprison and lower overall productivity if the nation over trivial cases like this when you can just fine these people 1,000,000 yen.
Red suns
apples and oranges, bro.
that stuff may be whack to you but it’s protected speech/art and is a legitimate business. In fact, there’s even a big gathering for this at Tokyo Big Sight bi-annually. 500k-600k people from Japan and all over the world go there to buy illustrations/drawings and... yes... self punlished “kiddy porn manga”. No amouny of wes tern socia l jus tice warrio r tactics will make a dent to this scene. It was tried once in the 90s and it didn’t work.
mph1212
People into this stuff, especially talking about very young kids, are the scum of the earth. Let a mother f'er try something to one of my kids and it'll be game over for them.
daito_hak
The article is incomplete since it has also been revealed in a separate file that 65,431 minors were abused in Japan in 2017, up 20.7 percent.
So never mind about that whole narrative that children in Japan are somehow living in a better place....
Jonorth
And so what when punishment is virtually non-existent? Recently, that manga-ka who got busted for kiddie-porn got a ridiculously low fine, which was a kick in the face to his victims. Japan needs to show it takes these cases seriously.