Record 2 tons of illegal drugs seized in Japan in 1st half of 2025

Illegal drugs seized by Japanese customs authorities in the first half of 2025 surpassed 2 tons for the first time on record, with cannabis accounting for more than 60 percent of the total, government data showed Wednesday.

Around 1,332 kilograms of cannabis were seized between January and June, up over eight-fold from the same period a year earlier and marking the largest seizure for the period, according to the Finance Ministry which oversees international trade and customs operations. Including other illegal drugs, the total stood at around 2,073 kg, up 33 percent from a year earlier.

While the total number of cases involving illegal drugs only rose 6 percent to 531, the sharp increase in volume was driven by the discovery of a record 1 ton of cannabis hidden in a shipping container arriving from Vietnam earlier this year.

Seizures of stimulant drugs fell 73 percent to around 285 kg, while those of narcotics such as cocaine and MDMA rose 33 percent to around 443 kg.

Following a legal revision in December 2024 that classified tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical found in cannabis plants, as a narcotic, products containing the substance were seized in 122 cases, totaling 202 kg.

Cannabis use is believed to be spreading among younger people via social media, with actor Hiroya Shimizu recently indicted for possessing marijuana. Meanwhile, the CEO of Suntory Holdings Ltd has stepped down over an ongoing investigation over the alleged purchase of cannabis-derived supplements from overseas.

"There is misleading information online claiming that cannabis is harmless, but we urge people not to be deceived," a ministry official said.

© KYODO