Record 400 kg of cocaine seized at Kobe port

A record 400 kilograms of cocaine have been seized by customs authorities in October at Kobe port, investigative sources said Thursday.

The latest seizure, with an estimated street value of 8 billion yen, exceeded a 177 kg haul at Mikawa port in central Japan in August.

Local customs authorities and police believe someone tried to smuggle the cocaine from overseas by ship. The drug was found in shipping containers at the port, the sources said.

According to Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry data, law enforcement authorities took action against 217 individuals last year in connection with cocaine-related charges, the highest number on record.

© KYODO