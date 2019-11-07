Record 400 kg of cocaine seized at Kobe port

A record 400 kilograms of cocaine have been seized by customs authorities in October at Kobe port, investigative sources said Thursday.
The latest seizure, with an estimated street value of 8 billion yen, exceeded a 177 kg haul at Mikawa port in central Japan in August.
Local customs authorities and police believe someone tried to smuggle the cocaine from overseas by ship. The drug was found in shipping containers at the port, the sources said.
According to Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry data, law enforcement authorities took action against 217 individuals last year in connection with cocaine-related charges, the highest number on record.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
zichi
We lived in Kobe for 16 years until the end of last year and rarely snowed so this must be a big snow day.
WA4TKG
Uh-Oh...
Yubaru
But wait...there are no drugs in Japan!
WA4TKG
No Drugs in Japan”; said no one, ever.
gogogo
The Yakuza control the Kobe and Yokohama ports everyone knows that.