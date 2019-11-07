Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Record 400 kg of cocaine seized at Kobe port

4 Comments
KOBE

A record 400 kilograms of cocaine have been seized by customs authorities in October at Kobe port, investigative sources said Thursday.

The latest seizure, with an estimated street value of 8 billion yen, exceeded a 177 kg haul at Mikawa port in central Japan in August.

Local customs authorities and police believe someone tried to smuggle the cocaine from overseas by ship. The drug was found in shipping containers at the port, the sources said.

According to Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry data, law enforcement authorities took action against 217 individuals last year in connection with cocaine-related charges, the highest number on record.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

We lived in Kobe for 16 years until the end of last year and rarely snowed so this must be a big snow day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Uh-Oh...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But wait...there are no drugs in Japan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No Drugs in Japan”; said no one, ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

someone

The Yakuza control the Kobe and Yokohama ports everyone knows that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

