Record high 181 animal abuse cases reported in 2023, NPA says

A record high 181 cases of violation of the Animal Welfare Act were reported in Japan in 2023, the National Police Agency said in a report released this week. The figure was 15 more than 2022 and 3.5 times as many as in 2014.

Most of the animals that suffered abuse were cats (97) and dogs (65), the NPA report said. Chickens, hamsters, cows and turtles made up the rest.

An NPA spokesperson told NHK the increase was most likely due to increased public concern. The spokesperson said that reports from third parties accounted for 118 cases, while only 10 cases were reported by welfare organizations.

The NPA report said some people bought pets during the pandemic but no longer wanted them once the pandemic passed.

The revised Animal Welfare Act came into effect in June 2017. Penalties for killing or injuring animals have been increased, and veterinarians who examine animals suspected of being abused are now required to report them to the relevant authorities.

