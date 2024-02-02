Newsletter Signup Register / Login
DNA tests show dead man likely 1970s bombing fugitive in Japan

TOKYO

DNA tests have shown a man who died earlier this week at a hospital is likely to be the person wanted for one of a series of terrorist bombings in Japan during the 1970s, investigative sources said Friday.

The man confessed last month to being alleged bomber Satoshi Kirishima, who was a member of an extreme left-wing group. The DNA test results conducted on the suspect's relatives found that "there is no inconsistency in kinship" between the two parties, the sources said.

Also on Friday, police searched the man's house in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, for documents that could lead to his identification being confirmed.

Kirishima was a member of the East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, a radical group that carried out the high-profile bombings. He has long been wanted on suspicion that he planted and detonated a homemade bomb in a building in Tokyo's Ginza district on April 19, 1975.

If the man is confirmed to be Kirishima, who would now be 70 years old, police plan to refer the case to prosecutors.

The man had lived under the name Hiroshi Uchida and was an employee of a building firm in Fujisawa for around 40 years.

The man had been making outpatient visits to a hospital in Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture for about a year and was hospitalized in January. He confessed to being Kirishima four days before his death Monday after undergoing treatment for terminal stomach cancer.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

