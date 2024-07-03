Ex-kindergarten head, staffer found guilty over girl's death in van

The former head of a kindergarten in central Japan and a staff member were found guilty on Thursday of professional negligence resulting in the death by heatstroke of a 3-year-old girl who was left in a school van for hours in 2022.

The Shizuoka District Court sentenced Tatsuyoshi Masuda, a 74-year-old former principal of the facility in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, to 16 months in jail, and Ako Nishihara, 48, who had been responsible for the girl's class, to one year in prison, suspended for three years, over the death of China (pronounced chee-na) Kawamoto.

"Failing to fulfill the basic duty of care, such as confirming the number of children who got off, was serious negligence," Presiding Judge Koshi Kunii said about Masuda, adding that the president had also failed to create a safety manual.

"Her future was stolen at just 3 years and 11 months. Her suffering is unimaginable," Kunii added.

The court said it had been Masuda's responsibility as the head of the facility to set safety standards.

According to the ruling, on Sept. 5, 2022, Masuda, who had been driving the van that day, closed the vehicle's doors and locked them without accounting for all the children who got out, while Nishihara failed to confirm China's whereabouts such as by calling her family.

China was inside the van until around 2:05 p.m. She was found unconscious, having taken her shirt off and with an empty water bottle.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of two years and six months for Masuda and one year for Nishihara.

The tragic death of China, along with other similar lock-up incidents, has prompted the government to mandate the implementation of safety measures on vehicles used by kindergartens and other facilities.

