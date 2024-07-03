 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a courtroom at the Shizuoka District Court on July 4, 2024. Image: Pool photo/Kyodo
crime

Ex-kindergarten head, staffer found guilty over girl's death in van

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA, Japan

The former head of a kindergarten in central Japan and a staff member were found guilty on Thursday of professional negligence resulting in the death by heatstroke of a 3-year-old girl who was left in a school van for hours in 2022.

The Shizuoka District Court sentenced Tatsuyoshi Masuda, a 74-year-old former principal of the facility in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, to 16 months in jail, and Ako Nishihara, 48, who had been responsible for the girl's class, to one year in prison, suspended for three years, over the death of China (pronounced chee-na) Kawamoto.

"Failing to fulfill the basic duty of care, such as confirming the number of children who got off, was serious negligence," Presiding Judge Koshi Kunii said about Masuda, adding that the president had also failed to create a safety manual.

"Her future was stolen at just 3 years and 11 months. Her suffering is unimaginable," Kunii added.

The court said it had been Masuda's responsibility as the head of the facility to set safety standards.

According to the ruling, on Sept. 5, 2022, Masuda, who had been driving the van that day, closed the vehicle's doors and locked them without accounting for all the children who got out, while Nishihara failed to confirm China's whereabouts such as by calling her family.

China was inside the van until around 2:05 p.m. She was found unconscious, having taken her shirt off and with an empty water bottle.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of two years and six months for Masuda and one year for Nishihara.

The tragic death of China, along with other similar lock-up incidents, has prompted the government to mandate the implementation of safety measures on vehicles used by kindergartens and other facilities.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel